Crawfish & music are the stars of April 14 event in Gulf Shores

The Waterway Village Zydeco and Crawfish Festival boils up a beaucoup of fun on Saturday, April 14 in Gulf Shores. Locals and visitors are invited to sink their teeth into hot, juicy crawfish throughout the day while dancing to the infectious rhythms of some of the best Zydeco bands in the world. There will be arts and crafts vendors and children’s activities. The festival site is located along 24th Avenue (just west of Tacky Jacks) in Gulf Shores. Admission is free.

Festivities will kick off at 8 a.m. with the Zydeco and Crawfish Festival 5K benefitting Furrever Homes. The good times will roll all day long as the crawfish pots begin boiling at 10 a.m. and the Zydeco sounds will be grooving until 6 p.m.

Zydeco Festival Music Lineup

10 a.m.: Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys

11:30 a.m.: Chubby Carrier

1:15 p.m.: Rosie Ledet

2: 45 p.m.: Corey Ledet

4:30 p.m.: Sean Ardoin N-Zydekool