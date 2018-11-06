CSC Christmas Cheer registration now open

By Mary Ann Bousquet

Jesus always cared so deeply for our little ones, so it’s only natural that the Christian Service Center sponsors the Children’s Christmas Cheer program for local families that will need help in providing a Christmas for their children. This program is sponsored by our area churches, clubs, businesses, and of course, our generous community members.

The Center will provide presents for our youth from birth through high school. Our service area includes Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and Fort Morgan. Proof of residency is required through a current bill or lease agreement. Our Intake Workers will see clients for Christmas Cheer from 12:00 – 2:00 on the following days: Nov. 8, 13, 14, 15, 27, 28, and 29. December dates are weekdays from the 3 through the 13. If someone you know plans on coming to the Center and needs an interpreter, please accompany them to make the process go a little smoother. Our office is located at 317 Dolphin Ave. in Golf Shores.