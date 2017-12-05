CSC’s Children’s Christmas program open ‘til Dec. 15

By Mary Ann Bousquet

The Christian Service Center will begin its 2016 Children’s Christmas Cheer Program continues through December 15. This is a program sponsored by our area churches, local clubs, businesses, and of course, our generous community members.

The Center will provide presents for our youth from birth through high school. Our service area includes Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and Fort Morgan. Proof of residency is required through a current bill or lease agreement.

CSC intake workers will see clients for Christmas Cheer from 12:00 – 2:00 every afternoon until Dec. 15. Distribution will be on Saturday, December 17. The Christian Service Center is located at 317 Dolphin Ave. in Gulf Shores.

If someone you know plans on coming to the Center and needs an interpreter, please accompany them to make the process go a little smoother. If you cannot accompany them, please let us know their need, and encourage them to come on a Thursday.