Daily schedules released for Birmingham’s July Sloss Fest

Sloss Music & Arts Festival, headlined by Alabama Shakes, Widespread Panic, ODESZA, and Sturgill Simpson, has released the daily lineups and single day ticket options for each day of the July 15-16 event held just across the railroad tracks from downtown Birmingham on the grounds of Sloss Furnaces.

Alimited number of single-day general admission tickets will be available for $75 plus fees. Single Day Iron & VIP tickets will also be available. Prices will increase as allotments run out. All ticket options are subject to additional fees and service charges. Single-day VIP tickets will cost $195 throughout the sale. Perks include special viewing areas at two stages, admission to air-conditioned VIP lounges, a commemorative poster, a souvenir laminate and more. A total of 40 acts is set to perform.

Sloss Fest Daily Line-Up

• Saturday, July 16: Widespread Panic, ODESZA, Run The Jewels, Spoon, NEEDTOBREATHE, Tycho, Cherub, Conor Oberst, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Francis & The Lights, The Heydaze, Mike Floss, John Moreland, Wray, Ruston Kelly, CBDB, Riverbend, Byron The Aquarius, Nowhere Squares, C1UB : AM.

• Sunday, July 16: Alabama Shakes, Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Phantogram, Judah & The Lion, Vince Staples, Cashmere Cat, K. Flay, Waka Flocka Flame, Kaiydo, Hiss Golden Messenger, Beach Slang, Harrison Brome, Nerves Baddington, Ages and Ages, Lawrence, Lillie Mae, Shaheed & DJ Supreme, Holy Youth, Vulture Whales, New Devils.

Pictured: Sloss Furnaces, thke fest venue, produced iron for nearly 90 years, which gave rise to the city of Birmingham. Now recognized as a National Historic Landmark, its web of pipes and tall smokestacks, offers a glimpse into the great industrial past of the South.