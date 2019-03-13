Danny Grady, corned beef at Eagles St. Paddy’s party

By TK Kipp

The Fraternal Order of Eagles 4549, Gulf Shores will be serving up some scrumptious corned beef and cabbage on Sunday, March 17. The chow will be served starting at 12:30 p.m. with a donation of $10 per plate. Proceeds will be going to charity. Don’t wait, we will be serving until we are out. Don’t forget to wear your green. Danny Grady (pictured) will be entertaining us. To go orders can be accommodated. We are located at 3859 Gulf Shores Parkway #6 (north end) Gulf Shores. Call 251-971-4549 for more info.