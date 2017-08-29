Days of Summer Labor Day Party Sept. 3 at The Wharf

The Wharf’s 100 Days of Summer is winding down, but what kind of celebration would it be if the Orange Beach’s popular shopping and entertainment destination didn’t end with a Labor Day Street Party, complete with live music by the Park Band, family activities, and much more. The party is scheduled Sunday, September 3 on Main Street at The Wharf in Orange Beach from 5 – 9 p.m. Admission is free. Kids activities include live animals, trampoline jumper, bouncy house, surf simulator, games and prizes, hula hoop artists, face painting, and more. Some activities will range in price from $5 to $10.