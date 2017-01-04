Dearly Departed opens at SBCT on January 11

Tickets are now on sale for South Baldwin Community Theatre’s presentation of Dearly Departed. Performances are scheduled Jan. 11-14 and Jan. 19-21 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 15 and Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.

Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for students and available online. South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721.

Dearly Departed is set in the Baptist backwoods of the Bible Belt, where the beleaguered Turpin family proves that living and dying in the South are seldom tidy and always hilarious. Despite their earnest efforts to pull themselves together for their father’s funeral, the Turpin’s other problems keep overshadowing the solemn occasion.

Not since Steel Magnolias, has a more colorful and dysfunctional group of Southern eccentrics gathered below the Mason-Dixon line.