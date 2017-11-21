Dec. 1 costume walk at Tanger benefits Miracle League

Tanger Outlets in Foley will sponsor an after-hours holiday costume walk ,with all proceeds going to the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama, on Dec. 1 from 9 p.m. to midnight. Entry fee is a $20 donation. Walk day registration begins at 9 p.m. and the costume walk starts at 9:30 p.m. (Rain or Shine)

Dress as Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman, Elf, Grinch, Gingerbread Man, Candy Cane, Christmas Tree, Reindeer or any other holiday themed costume that strikes your fancy. Judges will be roaming the crowd and giving prizes for most impressive costumes. The vent will include musical entertainment.

The Miracle League of Coastal Alabama, has already procured municipality sponsored land in South Baldwin County to build a park that accommodates wheelchairs, walkers and other assistive devices while helping to prevent injuries. This park will eliminate barriers that prevent our special needs residents and guests from playing side by side with family and friends. Help the Miracle League make “Dreams Come True.” Info: email miracleleagueca@gmail.com or visit miracleleaguecoastalalabama.com.