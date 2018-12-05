Dec. 8 Lighted Boat Parade leaves LuLu’s at 5:30 p.m.

The 33rd Annual Lighted Boat Parade will start from LuLu’s at Homeport Marina in Gulf Shores at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8. The parade route extends from east on the Intracoastal Waterway past The Wharf and east to Bear Point, south to Ono Island, west to Perdido Pass, and north into Terry Cove. The boats will circle around Terry Cove before proceeding up Ole River to Flora Bama Ole River Grill (across from the Flora-Bama) for a parade ending party t about 8:30 p.m. The parade is sponsored by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber.