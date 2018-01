Discover Wolf Creek Park

Located just a few miles north of the Foley Beach Express Bridge, south of Baldwin County 20 at 9575 Wolf Creek Rd., Wolf Creek Park contains 20 acres of pristine walking trails. Owned by the City of Foeley, the park is a perfect place to kayak, fish, bird watch, walk the trails, or enjoy a picnic under the pavilion. Info: 251-952-4011 or grahamcreekpreserve.org.