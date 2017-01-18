Distinguished Lectures Series continues Feb. 9 at Cultural Center

Tensaw Delta, Churchill, Poarch Creek Indians lecture series topics

The University of South Alabama Gulf Coast Campus Distinguished Lecture Series continues February 9 with a program titled “Through Edward O. Wilson: The Mobile-Tensaw Delta’’ by Dr. Sue Brannan Walker. The lecture will be held at the Gulf Coast Campus Cultural Center Auditorium in Gulf Shores. All lectures start at 6:30 p.m. and are free to the public. To register for any and all lectures call 251-460-7200, email aplatt@southalabama.edu or visit usacontinuinged.com.

The USA Gulf Shores Campus is located at 19470 Oak Rd W. (County Rd. 6 West) in Gulf Shores, about a half-mile east of the Gulf Shores Sports Complex.

The Remaining lineup includes:

• February 9 – Through Edward O. Wilson: The Mobile-Tensaw Delta. Dr. Sue Brannan Walker. Gulf Coast Campus Cultural Center Auditorium.

• March 9 – Churchill and the Many Books about His Life. Dr. Ellwood “Woody” Hannum. Gulf Coast Campus Cultural Center Auditorium.

• March 22 – Poarch Creek Indians. Dr. Philip Carr & Dr. Karla Martin. Gulf Coast Campus and Cultural Center Audtiorium.