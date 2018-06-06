Doc’s Hot Trot for ARC 5K/Fun Run June 16 at LuLu’s

Registration is now open for the 36th Annual Doc’s Hot Trot for ARC 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Run presented by the Robertsdale Rotary Club and LuLu’s Gulf Shores on Saturday, June 16 at 7:30 a.m. at Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s Retaurant in Gulf Shores. Packet pick-up is Friday, June 15, 2018 from 36 p.m. at LuLu’s. Day of race registration and packet pick-up is 6 a.m. Info: robertsdalerotary.com or lulubuffett.com.

“We’ve raised almost $10,000 for ARC of Baldwin County and are expecting 200-300 runners and walkers. Everyone will have a great time if this is your first race or if you are seasoned runner. We are so thankful to have LuLu’s supporting this event for the past several years,” said Bryan Chandler, Robertsdale Rotary President.

You can register online at Active.com or pick up Registration form in LuLu’s Gift Shop. Pre-registration postmarked by June 6 is $20 ($15 for students). Registration after June 6 is $25. Stay and enjoy the post race festivities that will include food, beverages, live music and fun at LuLu’s. For registration form, visit lulubuffett.com.

It is a great time for all. All net proceeds are donated to the ARC of Baldwin County. Course is flat, quick & certified! Race