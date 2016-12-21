Dolphin Sound & Four Wrappers Rapping

The Gulf Shores Elementary School Dolphin Sound recent performance for the entire school was magnificent! It is absolutely amazing how Mrs. Gay James, our music teacher, leads our students to be able to accomplish so much musically. Also, the 12 Days of Christmas was rewritten and performed by much of the faculty and staff! It was hilarious with many creative substitutions such as these “four wrappers rapping!” Pictured: The Four Wrappers rapping l to r clockwise: 4th grade teachers Dana Craig, Beth Pearse, Cassandra Bowman, Courtney Creel, Allison Davis and Kelly Green.