Downtown Fairhope Business Trick-Or-Treat is October 28

The Downtown Fairhope Business Association will host a downtown trick-or-treat on Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. ‘til noon rain or shine. Enjoy trick-or-treating with your children while walking around historic downtown Fairhope. Just look for the orange pumpkin in the window to see who is participating.

This event is a hit with the children, as they love to walk from store to store receiving candies and creative gifts. The first 500 kids to check in will receive a free trick-or-treat bag. For more information, call 251-929-1466.