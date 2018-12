Downtown Pensacola Christmas Parade Dec. 8

The Annual Downtown Pensacola Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. on Palafox Street. The parade draws over 50,000 people and has grown to over 80 entries, including more than 50 floats! It is televised live on WKRG-TV5, pays tribute to the Navy’s Blue Angels and hosts all five local high school bands.