Downtown Pensacola Christmas Parade Dec. 8

The Annual Downtown Pensacola Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. on Palafox Street. The parade draws over 50,000 people and has grown to over 80 entries, including more than 50 floats! It is televised live on WKRG-TV5, pays tribute to the Navy’s Blue Angels and hosts all five local high school bands.

Each year, the parade organizers use profits of the parade to help local high school band booster organizations. Nearly $25,000 has been donated to the five area high schools.