Dr. McCollough receives prestigious Paul W. Bryant Award

Local plastic surgeon played for 1964 national championship team

Gulf Shores Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. E. Gaylon McCollough, received the University of Alabama’s “2017 Paul W. Bryant Alumni Athlete Award” during a halftime ceremony at the school’s first home football game. The award is presented to a former UA athlete whose accomplishments since leaving the university are outstanding. Selection is based on accomplishments in the following areas: Character; Contributions to Society; Professional Achievement and Service to Fellowman. Dr. McCollough is a globally recognized surgeon, teacher, and author. The international publication, Cosmetic Surgery Times called him a “Renaissance Man.”

On May 13 2017, he was inducted into the the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s as the institution’s 2017 Distinguished Alabama Sportsma”. While attending the University of Alabama as a student, he was an Academic All-American center on Alabama Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s 1964 National Championship Team. He has served as President of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, the Birmingham Touchdown Club, Gulf Coast Athletic Club, and is also an inductee of the Wiregrass Area Sports Hall of Fame. He was chosen by the citizens of his hometown (Enterprise, Alabama) as the city’s All-Time Football Player.

In the 1990s, McCollough was a two-time invited guest of the National Defense University at Ft. McNair in Washington. He also served as vice-chair of UA President Joab Thomas’ President’s Cabinet, co-chairman for the Bryant Museum Planning Committee and co-chair for the university’s 1990s Capital Campaign for the College of Arts and Sciences. In the spring of 2017 he and his wife, (former Miss Alabama Susan Nomberg) endowed the McCollough Institute for Pre-Medical Scholars at the University of Alabama, a one of a kind educational experience for tomorrow’s physicians.

He and his wife Susan also funded construction of the Susan and Gaylon McCollough A-Club Career and Leadership Development Center in the Battle Academic Center at Bryant Hall on the UA Tuscaloosa campus. In 2015, Dr. McCollough received the United States Sports Academy’s Theodore Roosevelt Meritorious Achievement Award. Previous recipients included President Ronald Reagan. He was also honored twice by the All-American Football Foundation, with Distinguished American and Un-Sung Hero Awards. In 1994, Dr. McCollough was honored by the March of Dimes as Alabama Citizen of the Year and is listed in the National Registry of Who’s Who in Medicine. He has been included in Best Doctors in America, America’s Top Plastic Surgeons, America’s Best Physicians, and the National Academy of Medicine. He also served as commissioner on the State of Alabama’s first Medical Licensure Commission.

Dr. McCollough is the author/co-author of several major textbooks on facial and nasal plastic surgery. His textbook The Elite Facial Surgery Practice shares his experiences with aspiring younger surgeons and those seeking to expand their practices. It will be released, worldwide, in the fall of 2017.

He is board-certified by both The American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ABRPRS) and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (ABO-HNS). He was elected by his peers to serve as the ABFPRS first President. In 2009, he received the Larry Schoenrock Award from the ABFPRS for leadership efforts in the specialty of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

On the international stage, Dr. McCollough served as President of the International Council of Integrative Medicine and has traveled to numerous countries where he taught and performed life enhancing procedures. He is a director of fellowship training for the American Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery’s and has trained 94 Facial Plastic Surgeons, in his US clinics. For his efforts as an instructor and author of textbooks and journal articles, he was awarded the AAFPRS’s two highest awards.

Dr. McCollough was inducted into the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery as an honorary member and served as President of the American Association of Cosmetic Surgeons. He is Clinical Professor of Surgery (Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery) in the Department of Surgery at the University of South Alabama, College of Medicine and while in Birmingham, he was a Clinical Professor in the Department of Surgery at UAB Medical Center.

In 2007, Dr. McCollough was honored for the release of his book Let Us Make Man, at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City, New York. In addition he has written The Long Shadow of Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, (Compress Press, 2008) a profile of the late, great Alabama football Coach, Shoulders of Giants (Albright Publishing, 1986), Before and After (Compress Press, 1994), The Image in the Mirror, a.k.a. The Appearance Factor (Compress Press, 2009), a consumer’s guide to plastic surgery as a method of appearance and health enhancement, The Oath (A-Argus Better Book Publishers, LLC), his first novel, The Annunaki Enigma: Armageddon 2015 co-Authored with Dr. Symm McCord, A-Argus Better Book Publishers, and The Lords of Seduction (A-Argus Better Book Publishers, LLC), and The Orwellian State of America.

The 35,000 square foot McCollough Institute for Appearance & Health is an interdisciplinary professional complex dedicated to helping people from all walks of life look, feel, and perform better… longer. The Institute is located in the coastal golf and resort community (Craft Farms). In 2002, the McCollough Institute was honored by the Alabama Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce as “Business of the Year”.

Dr. McCollough and his wife have two children, four grandchildren and a small herd of Tennessee Walking Horses on their ranch near the McCollough Institute.