Dr. McCollough’s Gulf Shores practice featured in new textbook

The world-class medical practice of Gulf Shores facial plastic surgeon, Dr. E. Gaylon McCollough (pictured), is featured in a new textbook created for aspiring young surgeons. The book is entitled: THE ELITE FACIAL SURGERY PRACTICE: Development and Management. It is published by one of the largest and most respected publishers in the world: Thieme Publishers.

Written by internationally renowned facial plastic surgeon and prolific author, The Elite Facial Surgery Practice offers 40 years of wisdom, all in one remarkable book.

“This exemplary guide covers issues rarely discussed in the clinical literature. From preparing for a career in facial surgery to everything it takes to achieve long-term excellence in clinical practice, readers will learn hard-earned trade secrets from this legend of facial plastic surgery,” said the publisher.

The publisher chose, as the book’s cover, an architectural rendering of the McCollough Institute, which was designed by Dr. McCollough’s son, Stedmann B. McCollough.

The inside of the Institute was decorated by the doctor’s wife, Susan N. McCollough, whose internationally acclaimed art gallery is located on site. Each speak to the facilities and ambiance element of creating an “elite” medical practice.

About the latest literary offering to his profession, Dr. McCollough said, “I am honored that such a well-respected international publisher such as Thieme would want to publish this one-of-a-kind guide. To my knowledge, it is the only publication that advises young surgeons on a time-honored methodology: The How To… establish, manage and grow a medical practice that focuses on plastic and reconstructive surgery of the face, nose, eyelids neck and ears.

“I am happy to share some of my thoughts on—and experience with—so-called ‘newer’ technology, instrumentation and beauty products, emphasizing to my colleagues that ‘new’ does not necessarily mean ‘better’. That ‘tried, tested and true’ practices best serve the public’s interest, leads to long-lasting patient-physician relationships and long careers,’’ Dr. McCollough added. “I only wish such a book would have been available when I launched my practice some 43 years ago.

“Inside the confines of my practices—first in Birmingham; then in Gulf Shores, I have personally trained nearly 100 facial plastic surgeons, and lectured to tens of thousands more. This book will allow me to pass along, from right here in Gulf Shores, some of those same lessons to colleagues around the world and for generations to come.”

For more info visit mccolloughplasticsurgery.com.