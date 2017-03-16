Dublin Down at ‘Bama March 16, Papa Rocco’s March 17

Of course, everybody loves Irish music when it comes to St. Patrick’s Day fun! Dublin Down Irish Band will be performing 2-6 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the legendary Flora-Bama in the Main Room. If you can’t be in Ireland, this is the perfect spot to enjoy Irish pub songs that make you clap along, tap your feet and maybe even do a little jig! Stories of lead singer Larry McMeekin’s Irish roots will offer a slice of Irish humor.

On Friday, March 17, Dublin Down will entertain revelers who are enjoying corned beef and cabbage at Papa Rocco’s for the fourth consecutive year. during the renowned Papa Rocco’s Pub Crawl. Dublin Down will play from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their renditions of old and new favorites will make this St. Paddy’s one to remember.

Dublin Down has performed in Irish and non-Irish venues from Raleigh and Wilmington, N.C., to Birmingham, and since 2013 make their home along the Gulf Coast.

Audiences come back again and again to hear their favorite songs including old favorites like “Whiskey in the Jar”, “Wild Rover”, “Black Velvet Band” and “Molly Malone”, as well as songs with lyrics that highlight Irish humor: “Darcy’s drunken donkey won the race at Donegal.”

Pictured: Dublin Down includes Foley residents Larry McMeekin, lead singer, and his wife, Nancy McMeekin, on keyboard and vocals, and Harold Sudderth of Panama City Beach on guitar, mandolin, banjo and vocals.