Dublin Down Irish Band at Flora-Bama March 16, Papa Rocco’s March 17

Dublin Down Irish Band will bring their blarney to the Gulf Coast again this year, performing from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, March 16 in the Flora-Bama Main Room and Saturday, March 17 at Papa Rocco’s as part of the Downtown Gulf Shores St. Paddy’s Pub Craw from 10:30 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m.

Lead singer Larry McMeekin will offer a slice of Irish humor, as the band renders its versions old favorites like “Toora-Loora-Loora” and “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling.”

Dublin Down has performed in Irish and non-Irish venues from Raleigh to Birmingham.

Other tunes in the band’s catalog include “Whiskey in the Jar”, “Wild Rover”, “Black Velvet Band” and “Molly Malone.”

Dublin Down (pictured) includes Foley residents Larry McMeekin, lead singer, and his wife, Nancy McMeekin, on keyboard and vocals, and Harold Sudderth of Panama City Beach on guitar, mandolin, banjo and vocals.