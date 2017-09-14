Ducks Unlimited Banquet Sept. 29 at O.B. Com. Center

The Alabama Gulf Coast chapter of Ducks Unlimited Annual Banquet will be held from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 at the Orange Beach Community Center at 27235 Canal Rd.. Tickets are $45 per person, $65 per couple and $25 for children 13 and under. Sponsorship packages are also available.

The event will consist of “a night of raffles, auctions, good food and fellowship for a good cause.’’

For more information, contact Hayden Brown at 251-923-7533 or Walker Stewart at 662-207-4512.

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America’s continually disappearing waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 13 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science and dedicated to program efficiency, DU works toward the vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever. For more info, visit ducks.org.