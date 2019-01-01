Earlybird vendor rates for Feb. 7 Lifestyles EXPO

Early Bird vendor registration is now open for the 27th Annual Alabama Lifestyles EXPO, scheduled from 8 a.m. ‘til 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7 at Caribe Resort in Orange Beach. Registration is $240 through Jan.15 and $260 after Jan.15. Full refunds will be granted though Jan. 15, 2019, in the case of unforeseen circumstances.

EXPO Exhibitors receive a complimentary website link on the AlabamaAdvantage.com website (20,800 unique visitors), and exhibitors’ websites are promoted in a newsletter sent to 2,500 email addresses, a list culled from Expo attendees.

The free event annually attracts more than 3,000, mostly Snowbird attendees, and exhibitor slots often are filled before the event.

“At the current rate of exhibitor registrations, we may run out of exhibitor space,’’ said EXPO coordinator Bill Meadows. “We suggest registering now and making a payment later.

“If you have never participated in an effort to attract winter visitors take note that, they will visit communities traveling through and from the Gulf Coast,’’ Meadows’ added.

“They also take mini-trips. Last year, I met a couple who stayed 28 days in a north Alabama city and visited surrounding areas. Winter visitors are great candidates for relocation. In 2017, a United Van Lines survey showed that Alabama had a 8.6 % gain in people moving to Alabama for retirement.’’

For more registration information, log on to AlabamaAdvantage.com or call 205-222- 2862 or email info@AlabamaAdvantage. com.