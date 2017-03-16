Easter Bunny photos at The Wharf March 25-26

Dust off the pastels and festive prints for this year’s photo with the Easter Bunny at the Marina Outfitters Store at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Dates are March 25-26 and April 1-2, 8-9 & 14-15. Hours are 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., and various price packages are available.

There will be live fuzzy rabbits as well, the perfect added touch to the holiday picture. Whether it’s a trusted family tradition or first-time experience, you are guaranteed to leave with an unforgettable memento that’ll span a lifetime. The Wharf is located at 23101 Canal Rd. Info: 251-224-1000 or alwharf.com.