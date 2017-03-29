Easter Bunny photos at Wharf Marina on weekends

Dust off the pastels and festive prints for this year’s photo with the Easter Bunny at the Marina Outfitters Store at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Dates are April 1-2, 8-9 & 14-15. Hours are 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., and various price packages are available.

There will be live fuzzy rabbits as well, the perfect added touch to the holiday picture. Whether it’s a trusted family tradition or first-time experience, you are guaranteed to leave with an unforgettable memento that’ll span a lifetime. The Wharf is located at 23101 Canal Rd. Info: 251-224-1000 or alwharf.com.