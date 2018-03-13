Easter Egg Hunt on The Wharf Marina lawn March 31

Spring is here and The Wharf has blossomed into full celebration mode. In grand style, the Marina Lawn will be speckled with nearly 5,000 colorful eggs for youngsters to claim during the Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Christian Life Church on Saturday, March 31 at 11:30 a.m. Admission is free; and face painting will be available for a small charge.

There will be separate age group areas designated for the hoppy hunt. A wide variety of kids’ activities will be offered on-site, including face painting, a bouncy house, giant coloring sheets, cookies and more! The Southern Grind will be baking over 300 sugar cookies to give away during the hunt! Cuddle up with real live rabbits and snap a photo with the Easter Bunny, all in one

egg-citing setting. Photos with the Easter Bunny at the Marina Outfitters Store will be available March 17-18, March 24-25 and March 30-31. Various price packages are available.

The Wharf is located at 23101 Canal Rd. Info: 251-224-1000 or alwharf.com.