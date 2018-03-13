Easter Sunrise Service at Hangout open to all

By Louise Hawley

The Gulf Shores community is invited to what has become a local tradition, Easter Sunrise Service at the Hangout. This year’s service on April 1 begins at 6:30 a.m. on the outdoor main stage with upbeat contemporary Christian music. Sponsored by the Gulf Shores United Methodist Church, the service will feature the GSUMC praise team, with the Easter message delivered by Rev. Glenn Butler, senior pastor of the church. As usual, those attending are encouraged to bring beach chairs, blankets or towels for additional outdoor seating. Come as you are and enjoy a casual Easter worship service in a beautiful Gulf Coast setting. The Hangout will offer a special discount on its delicious gourmet breakfast following the service.