Ecumenical Ministries Good Friday Service

Area churches are joining together again this year for ecumenical Holy Week services. On Good Friday, Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and the Pleasure Island Ministerial Association will host a community worship service remembering the Seven Last Words of Christ. A light meal will follow.

Seven Last Words from the Cross are seven expressions biblically attributed to Jesus during his crucifixion. Traditionally, the brief sayings have been called words.

Our Lady of the Gulf is located at 308 E 22nd Ave. in Gulf Shores.