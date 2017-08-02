Eden salutes wounded military veterans with free vacations

Idea started with one Eden property owner in 2014, continues to grow

Thanks to Eden Condominiums, 25 wounded American military veterans will have the chance to enjoy a week-long stay in paradise on Perdido Key. It’s the fourth year in a row that Eden has offered luxury waterfront units for deserving heroes and their families. The veterans, some of whom have said they have never taken a real vacation, will begin arriving on Sept. 16.

The annual effort all started when one Eden condominium owner offered his unit to a wounded veteran as a token of appreciation back in 2014. When the other owners and Eden management heard of the gesture, they decided to join forces, and together they have provided free vacations to between 22-25 veterans each year since.

This year Eden will work with two military veteran organizations, Wounded War Heroes and the Wounded Warrior Project to identify veterans and coordinate the week-long event.

As word has gotten out, area businesses, the USO and individuals have all chipped in to expand the impact, providing meals, snacks, goods and gift cards. Eden believes the vacation giveaway will continue to grow as more and more people get involved. “This has been a collaborative effort started by the owners of Eden, which now has spread to include many others,” said April Adams, Eden’s rental manager. Adams says that Eden has been overwhelmed by the support they receive each year, including a proclamation from the Escambia Board of County Commissioners in honor of the effort.

Want to help?

Paper towels, paper plates and cups, plastic cutlery, toilet paper, bottles of water, soda, snacks and non-perishable foods are needed and appreciated, as well as donations to help purchase these items for the visiting families. If you or your business or organization would like to contribute, contact Eden by phone or email at 850-492-336 or rental@perdido-key.com.

Pictured: Wounded American military veterans have been enjoying free vacations at Eden condos since 2014.