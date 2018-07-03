Escambia County Comissioner forum scheduled July 18 at PBCC

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce and The League of Women Voters will host a Meet the Candidates of District 2 event on July 18, ” event. All questions to be asked during the event will be submitted by you, our members, as well as other local residents. Please take a few moments to fill out this survey with any questions you may want to ask our potential County Commissioner.

District 2, which covers southwest Escambia County from Perdido Key to West Pensacola, is currently represented by Doug Underhill. Alan McMillan is challenging Underhill for the Republican nomination for the seat. He filed to run in April. Scott Trotter, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran and resident of the Warrington area, joined the race last week and is running as a Democrat.