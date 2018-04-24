Evans Davis fundraiser April 28 at Fairhope American Legion

Friends of Fairhope based musician/songwriter Evans Davis have organized an April 28 fundraiser at a venue that is very familiar to the longtime Leavin Brothers Band stalwart.

The event at American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope will be held from 2-6 p.m. on the Legion beach. In addition to lots of music, the fundraiser will feature a silent auction, music, face painting and wonderful food, including tacos prepared by Jack’s Racks.

Evans, who has been busy working on a new album and creating driftwood marine art, crushed his ankle in a recent fall. All proceeds from his art will go directly to Evans to help out while he has his ankle up. The American Legion is located at 701 Mobile St. (Scenic 98). For more info, visit the Leavin Brothers facebook page or call 251-604-6753.

Pictured: Evans and his brother Charles Davis formed The Leavin’ Brothers while pursuing songwriting careers in Nashville. After five years touring in the South, Evans and Charles slipped off the boots for more comfortable beachware in Point Clear. With songs like ‘Here Comes The Farm’, ‘Caroline’, Amnesia’ and ‘Love Budget’, they continue to ship songs to Nashville like cotton bails up the Mississippi.