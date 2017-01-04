Exhibitor slots remain for Feb. 9 Alabama Lifestyles EXPO

A few exhibitor spaces remains for The 25th Annual Alabama Lifestyles EXPO scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Caribe The Resort in Orange Beach. Hours are from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. A free public event, the Expo offers covered onsite parking.

Expo attendees can drop passengers off at any one of the three exhibit hall entrances. In addition to door prizes and numerous giveaways, $100 will be awarded at 2 p.m., and you need not be present to win.

The event attracts Snowbird visitors and locals who wish to learn more about what Alabama has to offer in a spacious and beautiful setting. Exhibitors represent companies that provide products and services that make trips to the Gulf Coast more enjoyable. The EXPO is most popular with Snowbirds, but it offers something of interest for all ages.

As an added value, exhibitors can market their business website through Alabama Snowbird and Alabama Advantage free for the next 10 months. To register or for more exhibitor info, call Bill Meadows at 205-222-2862, email info@AlabamaAdvantage.com or visit AlabamaAdvantage.com.