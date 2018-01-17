Expansion allows Foley Sports Tourism to add volleyball & basketball events to 2018 calendar Foley Sports Tourism 2018 Calendar

Foley Sports Tourism is excited for all that 2018 has to offer. This will be the first full year both the 16 sports fields and 90,000-square-foot event center will be in use. A number of different sports have been booked for the complex from the tried and true soccer events like the Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Championships and the Alabama Soccer Association State Cup to the first time sports to the facility like volleyball and basketball.

One of those returning events is the Hoyt Archery Pro/Am that will be back in Foley for the third year in a row from February 21-25. A stop on the Archer Shooters Association tour, the event continues to garner close to 2,000 archers ranging in ages and skill levels. The public should mark their calendars for Saturday February 24 at 5 p.m. The event will have the final rounds at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex Championship Stadium to decide who takes home some hefty prize money.

The Bounders Beach Bash gymnastics event will return for a second year September 7-9. Youth gymnasts at a range of levels will compete. The inaugural event drew about 500 participants and is expected to grow it as it becomes a staple of the FST calendar.

Another staple of the calendar the public can expect to see is a November full of soccer. With contract extensions on both the Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Championships and the Alabama Soccer Association State Cup, November is expected to be a month will full soccer fields. Joining those events in 2018 is the NJCAA Women’s Soccer Championships packing soccer into the schedule almost every weekend.

But the tried and true events will be complemented by new events like a range of volleyball tournaments throughout the spring and basketball events beginning in May. While the calendar features numerous events, Director of Recreation and Sports David Thompson said the complex does not plan on resting on its laurels.

“We are always looking at creating new relationships with different tournament organizers,” Thompson said. “While we see this calendar as a strong jumping off point, we want to continue to expand and book more events to bring new and exciting sports experiences to our city.”

Keep up to date on the FST calendar and all its events by visiting FoleySportsTourism.com/events

January

13-14: Hall of Fame Volleyball Classic (Foley Event Center)

18-19: AHSAA Regional Bowling Championships (Gulf Bowl)

20-21: Lower Alabama Volleyball Invitational

26-28: Southeast Winter Indoor Soccer Games (Foley Event Center)

February

3-4: Pleasure Island Storm Volleyball Invitational (Foley Event Center)

8-10: Alabama Cornhole Cup (Foley Event Center)

10-11: Snap Soccer Playdate (FSTC Fields)

16-17: 16th Annual Southern Shootout Soccer Tournament

17-18: Gulf Coast Classic Volleyball Tournament (Foley Event Center)

21-25: Hoyt Archery Alabama Pro/Am (Graham Creek Nature Preserve 24-25: Valentine Classic Volleyball (Foley Event Center)

March

2-4: Snap Soccer Beach Shootout Girls Weekend (FSTC Fields)

9-11: Snap Soccer Beach Shootout Boys Weekend (FSTC Fields)

24-25: Spring Fling Volleyball Tournament (Foley Event Center)

26-27: GlenLakes Spring Invitational (GlenLakes Golf Club)

April

5-8: Southern Coast Cup Soccer Tournament (FSTC Fields)

7-8: Battle of the Bay Volleyball Tournament (Foley Event Center)

14-15: Gulf Coast Invitational Soccer Tournament (FSTC Fields)

21-22: AAU Storm Volleyball Tournament (Foley Event Center)

May

11-13: Mother’s Day Basketball Tournament (Foley Event Center)

19-24: NJCAA Men’s D2 Golf Championship (GlenLakes Golf Club)

26-27: AAU Youth Basketball Tournament (Foley Event Center)

26-28: Snap Soccer Memorial Showdown (FSTC Fields)

30: Alabama State Men’s Golf Qualifier (GlenLakes Golf Club)

June

6-7: Foley Beach Express Lacrosse Clinic (FSTC Fields)

9-10: Foley Beach Express Lacrosse Blast (FSTC Fields)

24-27: Varsity Cheer Camp (Foley Event Center)

28-30: Foley High School 7v7 Football Tournament (FSTC Fields)

July

20-22: NCAA Certified Basketball Invitational (Foley Event Center)

20-22: Midsummer Meltdown Disc Golf Tournament (Graham Creek Nature Preserve)

24-26: Alabama Golf Association Boys Golf Championships (GlenLakes)

September

6-9: Bounders Beach Bash Gymnastics Meet (Foley Event Center)

8-9: Publix Super Cup Soccer Tournament Girls Weekend (FSTC Fields)

15-16: Publix Super Cup Soccer Tournament Boys Weekend

November

Oct 31- Nov 4: Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Championship

2-4: Alabama Soccer Association State Cup (FSTC Fields)

12-18: NJCAA Women’s Soccer National Championships (FSTC Fields)