Fairhope Art Fest March 15-17

The 67th Annual Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival in Fairhope, is scheduled for March 15-17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the streets of downtaown Fairhope. The festival is free, and more than 230 exhibitors from all over the country will bring their best works. Enjoy live entertainment and delicious cuisine from the food court throughout this great three-day event.

An Eastern Shore staple for more than sixty years, there’s something for everyone at the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival on the streets of beautiful Downtown Fairhope.

The festival was chosen as one of the top events in the southeast for March by the Alabama Bureau of Tourism and the event is also one of the top 20 events selected by the Southeast Tourism Society. The festival was also selected in the Top 10 in 2017 by Sunshine Artists Magazine.