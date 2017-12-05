Fairhope Christian Church hosts Dec. 20 service for grieving

Fairhope Christian Church will host a special service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20 for those grieving during the joyous season. Someone has died or moved away; lost a job, a dream, a goal, a cause. This service will help you restore the feelings of past years during this most joyous of Seasons.

The Longest Night Service is open to the public and will be held in the sanctuary of the church, 349 Fairwood Blvd. in Fairhope. The service will be led by Pastor Rick Malugani and retired pastor and hospice chaplain, Jim Clifford. Call 251.928.8495 with questions or for more information. Reservations are not needed.