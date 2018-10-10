Fairhope Kiwanis Club 8th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off set for Oct. 20

The Fairhope Kiwanis Club will host its 8th Annual Best of the Bay Gumbo Championship on Saturday, October 20 at the Alabama Coastal Community College Halstead Amphitheatre in downtown Fairhope. The event allows teams to compete against each other for the best gumbo on the Eastern Shore. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for the Best Gumbo by a Professional or Restaurant; Best Gumbo, Non Restaurant, Best Decorated Booth and People’s Choice.

Gates will open for gumbo sampling and the fall festival at 11 a.m. The Modern Elderados will play from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Presentation of the awards will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available through any Kiwanis member, Event Brite (GumboChampionship) or at the gate the day of the event. Children ages 12 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult.

The Gumbo Championship will include a craft show, inflatables and face painting for the kids, food and entertainment by the Modern Elderados. Everyone who purchase a ticket will get to sample the gumbo and vote for their favorite for the People’s Choice Award. William Stitt from Highway 27 Grill will be there with his hot dog stand and Frios will also be on hand with some cool treats.