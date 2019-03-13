Fairhope Legion tiki opens with March 17 concert on the beach

Doc Rogers and the Roc Dodgers will be on the big stage on the beach at the Fairhope American Legion Post 199 for a St. Patrick’s Day Legion Beach Grand Opening Party on Sunday, March 17. The tiki bar opens at noon and the music starts at 4 p.m. Although welcome, all dogs must be leashed. And food will also be available at the party. Post 199 is located adt 700 S Mobile St. More info: 251-928-9132.

Pictured: Erik Schmitz started Doc Rogers and the Rock Dodgers in 2010. The Fairhope based rock n rollers range from doctors and engineers, to a couple of retired band directors and educators. The band originally started out as a group who got together to play music. In addition to Schmitz, aka Doc Rogers, the band inlcudes Tom Geary, Jimmy Finch, Dean Dodds, Bill Goetter, Perry Parsons, Kent Fyock, Tim Grabill, Otis Coley, Cathy Brumback, Barry Gibson, Tommy Fuller, Robin Isherwood, Robert Stockton and Barbara Brown. The band plans South Baldwin nightspots, parades and opened for the Coasters and the Tams in Orange Beach back in 2016.