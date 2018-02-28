Fairhope Unite Plant Swap is March 3 at historic school site

Ecumenical Ministries of Baldwin County & Fairhope Unite will host a Fairhope Community Plant Swap on Saturday from 9 a.m. -noon on the campus of the historic Anna T Jeanes school site at the corner of Section Street and Twin Beech Road in Fairhope. Rain date is March 4 from 2-4 p.m.

Take your indoor and outdoor plants or rooted cuttings and swap with others. Baldwin County Master Gardeners will be on hand to offer complimentary tips. Cross the street and buy plants at the Fairhope Unite building (7022 Twin Beech Road). Funds from the plant sale will support community improvement activities. Old Tyme Feed and Garden Supply is the event sponsor.

Fairhope Unite (formerly Fairhope Sisters Unite) is a nonprofit formed to be a catalyst to unite people of different races, genders, faiths and walks of life. Its goal is to host community gatherings, events and projects where people can fellowship. When people are together side-by-side, conversation flows and friendships form. Through relationships, unity is bound to emerge. Through unity, glory is given to God. All are invited to take part in this exciting movement.