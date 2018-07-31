Fall Expect Excellence registration opens

By John Mullen

Registration is underway for the City of Orange Beach’s Expect Excellence After School Program, an after-school opportunity for third to 12th graders to train and excel in athletics, academics, and the arts. It is available for virtual and homeschool students in Orange Beach. The program is held on Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Rec Center, and is free to Orange Beach residents.

Register online or at the the Rec Center. Students need to have their own transportation to the Rec Center after school if they will not be walking over from Orange Beach Elementary School. This is not simply after-school child care. Students will be required to participate at their highest level and strive for growth. More info: 251-981-7836 or email expectexcellence@orangebeachal.gov.

The weekly program includes the following:

• Academics: Homework Lab, Robotics/Coding, Individual Tutoring and Minecraft Guild.

• Arts: Theater Arts, Individual Music Lessons (Voice, Guitar and Piano), The Art of Living (Etiquette and Life Skills), Visual Arts and Graphic Design.

• Athletics: Speed, Strength and Agility; Volleyball (male and female); Softball; Basketball, Martial Arts, Soccer, Baseball and Flag Football.