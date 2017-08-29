Families invited to explore “beautiful bogs” Sept. 6 at Graham Creek

Beautiful Bogs is the title of the children’s nature workshop scheduled from 10 a.m. ‘til noon on Sept. 6 at Graham Creek Nature Preserve, located at 23460 Wolf Bay Dr. in Foley.

Activities include wagon rides to the pitcher plant bog, craft projects, story time and more. The event is free for all children and families. Activities begin by 10:30 a.m. For more info, visit grahamcreekpreserve.org. Future hildren’s nature workshops at Graham Creek inlude Worms on Sept. 16 and Bats & Owls on Oct. 4.