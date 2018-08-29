Family Fun Day Sept. 3 at Foley American Legion

American Legion Post 99 in Foley will host a Community Family Fun Day on Monday, September 3 beginning at 11 a.m. Post 99 is an open post and the public is invited. The Legion chefs will be preparing boiled shrimp plates with potatos, corn and sausage for $10, and hamburger or hotdog plates w. chips for $6. Other activities planned include a coloring contest for kids, a bouncy house, water slide, cornhole tourney and 90/10 drawing. Smokey Otis and Mark Laborde will provide tunes.

The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization in the United States. American Legion Post 99 is located at 2101 S McKenzie St. in Foley. For more info, call 251-943-3114.

Patriot Day Special Tribute Sept. 9

Gulf Shores American Legion Post 44 will observe Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance with a special tribute on Sunday, September 9 at 4 p.m. All veterans, first responders, their families and the community are invited to this special tribute. The service will begin with a fire service tradition that dates to the mid-1800s. Long before radios, pagers or fire alarms, daily announcements were sent from headquarters to firehouses by a system of bell commands and telegraph. When a firefighter died in the line of duty, headquarters would transmit five bell strikes, repeated in four series. This custom has continued through the years to this day. It is a form of rendering final honors to departed comrades. In the fire service this is known as

On Sept. 11, 2001, more than 3,000 innocent men, women and children lost their lives that day, when four hijacked airliners were used as weapons of mass destruction.

POW/MIA Recognition Day Sept. 21

You Are Not Forgotten—that’s the central phrase behind POW/MIA Recognition Day, a day to honor the sacrifices made by America’s prisoners of war, those who are still missing in action and their families. Gulf Shores American Legion Post 44 will conduct a special tribute on Friday, September 21 at 7 p.m.. All local veterans, their families and the community are invited to this special tribute.

The point of POW/MIA Recognition Day is to ensure that Americans remember to stand behind those who serve and to make sure we do everything we can to account for those who have never returned. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), 82,368 Americans are still considered missing, including 72,934 from World War II; 7,704 from the Korean War; 1,598 from Vietnam; 126 from the Cold War; and six from the Gulf Wars and other conflicts.

“This program serves as our dedication to keep this cause in the forefront of the minds of all Americans,” said Donna K. Stacey, Past State commander of The American Legion and member of Post 44. “Although forensic science has improved significantly over the recent decades, time and the mortality of battle-site witnesses and surviving relatives add to the challenge to ensure we have a full accounting and repatriation of remains of our fallen U.S. service members lost in war.”

Honoring The Air Force on Sept. 18

The U.S. Air Force, the youngest branch of the military, celebrates their 71st birthday on September 18. Gulf Shores American Legion Post 44 will honor the Air Force with a special tribute on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 7:00 PM. All Air Force veterans and the public are invited to celebrate. Air Force veterans that are current members of Post 44 will receive a free ribeye steak dinner from 5-7 p.m. The meal is $13 for all other patrons. Although the U.S. military purchased its first aircraft in 1909, it wasn’t until 1947 that the Air Force became a separate and independent military service organization.