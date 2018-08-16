Family Fun Day Sept. 3 at Foley American Legion

American Legion Post 99 in Foley will host a Community Family Fun Day on Monday, September 3 beginning at 11 a.m. Post 99 is an open post and the public is invited. The Legion chefs will be preparing boiled shrimp plates with potatos, corn and sausage for $10, and hamburger or hotdog plates w. chips for $6.

Other activities planned include a coloring contest for kids, a bouncy house, water slide, cornhole tourney and 90/10 drawing. Smokey Otis and Mark Laborde (pictured) will provide tunes. Post 99 is located at 2101 S McKenzie St. in Foley. For more info, call 251-943-3114.