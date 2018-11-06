Family Promise Baldwin Chocolate Affair Dec. 6

Family Promise of Baldwin County, a homeless shelter program for families with children, will host its 11th Anniversary Event – The Chocolate Affair on Thursday, Dec. 6 from 6-9 p.m. at the Daphne Civic Center. Tickets are $30 and sponsorship packages are available. For more info, call 251-947-5641 or visit familypromisebc.org. The event includes live and silent auctions, chef’s choices, live music by Roman Street, heavy hor d’oeuvres and desserts galore!

Family Promise of Baldwin County’s mission is to provide shelter and case management services to homeless families with children.