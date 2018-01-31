Fat Tuesday is also anniversary celebration at Lulu’s

The Annual LuLu’s Anniversary and Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday Celebration will again feature New Orleans themed live music beginning at 11 a.m. on Feb. 13, an hour after doors open at the annual event. The fun continues with the arrival of the Mardi Gras Boat Parade from The Wharf at around 5 p.m.

Located at Homeport Marina (200 East 25th Ave., Gulf Shores) directly under the Hwy. 59 bridge, LuLu’s opened for business on Fat Tuesday 18 years back and quickly established itself as the meeting place among those with a taste for New Orleans music on Mardi Gras day.