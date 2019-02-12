Fat Tuesday is GSUMC Pancake Day before Gulf Shores parade

By Steve Means

Join us for Gulf Shore’s newest tradition, Fat Tuesday Pancake Day! Come enjoy pancakes, sausage, hot coffee and great fun. After you enjoy the food, music and fellowship, walk outside with your lawn chairs and enjoy Gulf Shore’s fantastic Mardi Gras Parade. Pancake day began in Europe as Shrove Tuesday, a time of confession the day before Lent begins. Lent is observed as a time of self examination, repentance and fasting. The day before Lent was a day to stuff yourself with food in preparation for the days of fasting ahead. Poor people usually had an abundance of milk, eggs and butter on hand (the ingredients for pancakes) so it made sense to eat their fill of pancakes. At some point the French decided to call it Mardi Gras which means Fat Tuesday, but pancakes were still the food of choice. The first Mardi Gras celebration in America was in Mobile, in 1703. Celebrate this tradition Gulf Shores style and join us for the 3rd Annual Fat Tuesday Pancake Day from 7-10 am on March 5th, Gulf Shores United Methodist Church auditorium. Tickets on sale in Thee Coffee Shop next door. For more info, visit gulfshoresumc.org or call 251-968-2411. Sponsored by the United Methodist Men.

Pictured: L to R: Jimmy Warren, Pat McCormick, David McLean, Bob Burton.