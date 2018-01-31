Fat Tuesday Pancake Day at GSUMC is from 6-10 a.m.

By Steve Means

Get ready to join in the fun of Gulf Shores newest traditions! Fat Tuesday Pancake Day is almost here. Join us at the Gulf Shores Methodist Church auditorium in the Winn Dixie shopping center from 6-10 on February 13, Mardi Gras Day. Sponsored by the United Methodist Men, tickets are $5 in advance and $6 at the door. Take out plates available with ticket. Tickets available at Thee Coffee Shop next to Winn Dixie. Mardi Gras is a special celebrarion here in our coastal community. A day we celebrate with parades, parties and eating pancakes at the Gulf Shores First United Methodist Church. There’s no better way to begin a day of floats, fun and festivities than to enjoy some hot pancakes, sausage and coffee with friends and neighbors. Fat Tuesday Pancake Day is fast becoming “the place to be” before you settle down on the parade route to enjoy the day and shout “Hey Mister, throw me something!”.

Several hundreds gathered for last years breakfast and this years’ event will be bigger and better than ever!! Snowbirds, visitors and locals alike gather to see old friends, make new friends and enjoy a great pancake breakfast with all the trimmings.

“Laissez les bons temps rouler.” Let the good times roll. Or, as we like to say, “Laissez les bon crepes rouler.” Let the good pancakes roll! Tickets available at Thee Coffee Shop in Winn Dixie Shopping Center. Pictured: GSUMC pancake chefs (l to r) Bob Burton, Steve Means, Jim Koeppen, Kent Vesper, Ken Matthews.