FBISF Foundation Golf Tourney Nov. 10

Strut Your Putt with the Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce and raise funds for the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival Education Foundation during the chamber’s November 10 golf tourney at Perdido Bay Golf Club. Local Sponsors will be Showcasing their business at each hole while golfers compete for the gold. The Foundation awards scholarship funds to college bound local students who display a serious interest in music and supplies instruments to schools to support their music programs. For more info, call 850-492-5221.