Feb. 10 Run For The Gold at OWA will benefit childhood cancer fund

The 1st Annual Run for the Gold Course de Fête 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk for Childhood Cancer Awareness is scheduled at 7 a.m. on Feb.10 at OWA in Foley. Entry fee is $20. Sponsorship opportunities available, please email runforthegoldal@ gmail.com or private message the R4TG Facebook page for details. Sign up via runsignup.com. Visit Facebook.com/Run4GoldAL or call Ashley Navarro at 251-404-3248 for more info.
Run for the Gold is a non-profit organization. Our mission is to spread awareness, and raise funds to aid families within our community, in their fight against childhood cancer.

