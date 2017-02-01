Home / More Feb 1 News / Feb. 10 Swanky Ball benefits Gulf Coast Youth Ranch

February 1, 2017

The Annual Swanky Ball benefiting the Gulf Coast Youth Reach Foundation will be held on Feb. 10 beginning at 6 p.m. in the Flora-Bama Big Tent. Tickets for the fundraiser featuring music from The Tip Tops are $50 per person and also include a dinner buffet catered by the Flora-Bama Yacht Club and wine.
Dress is Creative Black Tie (Shoes are required except on the beach), and tickets are available in the Flora-Bama gift shop and online at flora-bama.com
Youth-Reach Gulf Coast operates a full-service, Christ-centered residential program for troubled, at-risk and delinquent young men between the ages of 18 and 21 on an 81-acre campus in rural Summerdale. The program is designed to remold values, turn around lives, and lead these guys to a transformational relationship with Jesus.

