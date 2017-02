Feb. 12 Valentine Breakfast supports “Hugs for the Homeless”

A Valentine Breakfast Supporting “Hugs for the Homeless” will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the Family Life Center at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Old Gulf Beach Hwy. in Pensacola. The menus is Eggs Benedict, Pancakes, Grits, Sausage, Biscuits, Fresh Fruit, and Beverages. The suggested donation for a family is family $20, Adults – $8, Children (3 thru 12) – $3. For more info, call 850-492-0837.