Feb. 15 Salad Luncheon/Game Day tickets on sale

O.B. Garden Club fundraiser usually sells out fast

The Orange Beach Garden Club will host its 30th Annual Garden Club Game Day and Salad Luncheon on Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. at The Event Center at The Wharf (4671 Wharf Pkwy.). Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $25 and are expected to sell out. Tickets are on sale now at The Emporium inside the Winn Dixie Shopping Center in Orange Beach and J&M Tackle on Canal Road in Orange Beach. Call 251-597-0579 for more info.

The theme is “The Pearl of the Gulf Coast” for this annual event that is renowned for its expansive buffet of member-made salads and deserts, and the fellowship of a fun day of table games with friends old and new. Many supporters attend just for lunch and the chance to win door and raffle prizes donated by generous local merchants.

This is the only Garden Club’s only fundraising event, with all proceeds benefiting many community programs and organizations including Gulf Shores High Scholarships, Orange Beach Elementary Junior Gardeners Program, the OB Police Benevolent Fund, local school funding efforts, Light Up Orange Beach, Arbor Day and the Orange Beach Yard of The Month program.